Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Arrest Matthew McCoy Parker in State Capitol Break-In

DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has made an arrest in connection with the entry and damage to the Iowa State Capitol Building on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Twenty-year-old Matthew McCoy Parker of Pleasant Hill has been arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Trespass (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D Felony).

Parker came forward following the distribution of images captured on State Capitol surveillance cameras.