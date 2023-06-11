Iowa AG Announces Distribution of $141M – TurboTax

Iowa Attorney General Bird Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Iowans and Americans Deceived by TurboTax.

DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) Iowa Attorney General Bird announced that Iowans who were scammed by TurboTax’s owner, Intuit, into paying for free tax services began receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022.

Approximately 4.4 million Americans will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. Iowa will receive over $1 million for more than 35,000 Iowans who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return. Eligible Iowans were contacted via email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. If Iowans have not received their settlement check by mid-June, they can contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590.

“Tax season is already stressful enough for many Iowans,” said Attorney General Bird. “No Iowan struggling to make ends meet should have to fear being taken advantage of by deceptive business practices when filing their taxes. Thanks to the bipartisan coalition of all 51 AGs, hard-working Iowans are being repaid the money they are owed.”

Eligible Iowans include those who paid to file their federal tax returns with TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. The amount an Iowan receives will be approximately $30 each year they were misled between tax years 2016 through 2018. Iowans should receive a check in the mail automatically without filing a claim.

Iowa joined all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the New York-led settlement.

SOURCE: Iowa Attorney General