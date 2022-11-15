Investors warn UK government on dangers of new austerity wave

The UK government risks learning the wrong lessons from Liz Truss’s calamitous “mini” Budget and prolonging a recession if cuts to public spending go too far, asset managers warned ahead of this week’s Autumn Statement.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce tax increases and sweeping cuts to public services on Thursday as he attempts to plug a “fiscal hole” in the public finances and prove that the UK is a “country that pays our way”.The announcement will come barely two months after former prime minister Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts sent government borrowing costs soaring and sterling down to an all-time low against the US dollar. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned this week that financial markets would punish the UK if his government failed to deliver large enough tax rises and spending cuts. But investors said that while the abandonment of Truss’s borrowing plans had been critical in restoring calm to markets, they were not clamouring for a new wave of austerity — arguing that a bigger danger could come from tightening fiscal policy too rapidly and piling further pressure on an economy already sliding into a recession.“They have to be careful on how tight a Budget they put forward,” said Sandra Holdsworth, UK head of rates at Aegon Asset Management. “They don’t want to completely stuff the economy.”Anna Rosenberg, head of geopolitics at Amundi Institute, said the Conservative party’s desire to rebuild its reputation for fiscal responsibility meant Hunt and Sunak risked going “beyond what is necessary” in the Autumn Statement. Some fund managers take issue with the notion that the gilt sell-off that followed Truss’s ill-fated “mini” Budget was mostly a response to the scale of extra borrowing it entailed. The drop in gilt yields in recent weeks suggests that markets will be more tolerant of Sunak’s borrowing than they were of Truss’s plans, which alarmed investors partly because they were not accompanied by an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast on the path of the public finances. UK 10-year bond yields fell to 3.29 per cent on Tuesday, down from 4.5 per cent in late September.“Bond markets didn’t hate the Truss mini-Budget because they wanted austerity,” said a fixed income fund manager at a large UK asset manager, adding that there was little evidence that tax cuts for higher earners would have helped to boost growth. “Austerity isn’t going to solve many of the UK’s problems — the NHS is facing a hugely difficult winter and the growing number of economically inactive workers who are long-term sick is starting to show in the data and is exacerbating tightness in the labour market.”The September “mini” Budget “was so ill-conceived and tone deaf that [the market reaction] was more idiosyncratic to her so-called plan than a larger referendum on the UK fiscal outlook”, said Gregory Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM fixed income. “I do wonder if taking a fiscally hawkish stance in a time of looming economic weakness is appropriate.”Sunak’s push for savings was born of a gloomy set of forecasts from the OBR, which has told the Treasury it faces a deficit of close to £100bn in 2026-27, up from a March forecast of £31.6bn. The roughly £70bn gap has been described as a “black hole” by government ministers in the run-up to Thursday’s statement. Yet those estimates were made by a “very, very conservative OBR”, said one bond investor based in the UK, who estimated the fiscal hole could be as small as £20bn now that gilt yields and gas prices were declining.

Even so, any sign of fiscal excess would damage the credibility of Hunt and Sunak in the eyes of investors “irritated” by Truss’s policies, the investor added. “They’re presenting themselves as process, stability candidates. If you’re process and stability candidates, you have to play by the rules.”Reports of how much the government needs to save are “on the high side”, said Liz Martins, economist at HSBC. “Expectations may be being managed.”In the short term, markets are not expecting Sunak’s change of tack to shave much off the government’s borrowing plans. The Debt Management Office raised its gilt sales target for the current financial year by more than £60bn to £194bn at the time of Truss’s budget. Any reduction alongside Thursday’s statement is likely to be “minimal”, according to Martins.Still, Truss’s fate suggests markets will continue to apply greater scrutiny to fiscal plans in the UK and beyond — particularly against a backdrop of high inflation and rising interest rates.“Governments are going to be held more accountable to deficit spending,” said Jim Caron, a portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “It doesn’t mean they have to go overboard on being austere, but they better have good, well thought out reasons for deficit spending. That said, some austerity is warranted.”