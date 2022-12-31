Investors eye Ohio sports betting launch and profitability narrative as calendar turns to 2023

gguy44/iStock via Getty Images Sports betting will become legal in Ohio when the clock strikes midnight on January 1 as the state becomes the 33rd to legalize sports wagering. The launch of sports betting in Ohio arrives a little over a week ahead of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game, which could feature the Ohio State Buckeyes if they beat the Georgia Bulldogs. Professional sports leagues NFL, NHL, and NBA will also be in full swing when sports betting opens in the state. Bettors in Ohio will be able to place wagers at 12 licensed retail sportsbooks and 16 mobile sportsbooks. That list includes DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM (MGM), bet365, Barstool Sportsbook (PENN), Caesars (CZR), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), Hardrock Digital, BetRivers (RSI), and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY). The development could also be a positive for Genius Sports (GENI), which has secured a sports gaming supplier license with the Ohio Casino Control Commission. Looking ahead, PlayOhio.com estimated Ohio will generate $8.8B in betting handle in 2023, which ranks second behind New York with its tally estimated at $13.7B. Overall, the sports betting handle in the U.S. is seen topping $100B in 2023. For investors, profitability will be just as big of a focus as industry growth with the stock market in a general risk-off mode. DraftKings (DKNG), BetMGM (MGM), and Caesars Sportsbook (CZR) are all expected to reach profitability at some point in 2023 to join FanDuel. However, a Fanatics (FANA) sports betting launch in Q1 could disrupt the profitability narrative around DraftKings (DKNG) and other online sports book operators if the promotional intensity is ratcheted up again. Read the latest breakdowns on DraftKings from Seeking Alpha contributors.