Investors bet protests will prompt Beijing to loosen Covid-19 curbs

Investors are shifting into Chinese stocks on bets widespread protests against the country’s Covid-19 policies will prompt President Xi Jinping to accelerate reopening of the world’s second-biggest economy. A rush of buying from offshore investors in China’s mainland stock market and outsize gains across the country’s equity benchmarks on Tuesday signalled a sharp turnround in market sentiment after a sell-off at the start of the week led global markets lower.The CSI 300 index of large and actively traded Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks rose 3.1 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng China Enterprises index gained 6.2 per cent, with both gauges more than reversing losses from the previous day. The gauges are up 9.7 per cent and 26.3 per cent respectively for the month of November. At the same time, the value of onshore shares bought via Hong Kong’s stock connect trading scheme — the main way in which foreign investors access China’s markets — on Tuesday was more than double the total dumped during Monday’s rout, according to Financial Times calculations based on exchange data. Traders and analysts said the buying was motivated by expectations that China’s government would soon alter its response to the pandemic after protesters took to the streets in at least 18 cities across China, spurred by outrage over a deadly apartment fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang widely blamed on coronavirus restrictions.Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at Bank of America, said she expected the popular discontent to accelerate the pace at which Beijing phased out zero-Covid.“Within this week or at the most by the end of next week we think that we’ll see top decision makers?.?.?.?coming out and talking about how and why [China] should relax Covid controls,” she said.Other analysts were less bullish, with some warning that policymakers could instead double down on restrictions in the short term.“The short-term focus on the protests by investors is understandable,” said Chi Lo, senior Greater China strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, adding that Tuesday’s rally followed a pattern seen throughout much of this year in which anticipated relaxation of coronavirus controls drove sharp short-term gains for Chinese equities.“The market is looking for excuses to rally because the fundamentals are moving towards the recovery side,” he said, but warned that the protests “could push the government to open up faster, or they may backfire if Beijing really wants to clamp down — we just don’t know.”Traders said investors had been anticipating an announcement from top policymakers on Tuesday that would mark the start of substantial relaxations for Covid-19 containment measures. And while in the event China’s National Health Commission only ended up flagging relatively minor tweaks to vaccine policy, that announcement came after onshore markets had already closed and foreign investors had snapped up about $1.4bn of Chinese shares.“Today was supposed to be the day when we got a big relaxation of [Covid-19] measures, which is why there was buying,” said Mohammed Apabhai, global markets head of Asia trading strategy at Citigroup. “The hope of greater relaxation keeps the market supported.”However, he added that local investors were still quicker to buy shares on anticipation of an imminent policy shift, with many large institutional fund managers taking a more cautious approach. “The market is betting on reopening, but there is more circumspection around this issue from foreign investors?.?.?.?we haven’t seen a huge number of big foreign funds participating.”