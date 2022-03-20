Class Action

Investor Alert – Rowley Law investigating acquisition

March 20, 2022
Smith

Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

NEW YORK (STL.News) Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX).  Stockholders will receive 0.088 shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions common stock for each share of Marrone Bio Innovations stock that they hold.  The transaction is valued at approximately $236 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mbii/.  You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).