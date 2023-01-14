Investing in the Digitized Future: 3 Megatrends to watch out for!

Technological change is increasingly driving growth for businesses.

Successful companies will need to find ways to scale in transformational growth trends, or “Megatrends,” changing the way we live and work.Investors should construct portfolios around businesses participating in these Megatrends to benefit from future growth

In the past, investors building their portfolio were often constrained by a home-country bias. This geographic approach led investors to focus on their home markets that they were familiar with, which often caused them to miss some of the best performing global businesses in the past ten years. Successful companies, such as Samsung in Korea, Google in the United States or ASML in the Netherlands, share two notable traits. The first is that they are all technology-driven businesses that can produce goods and services on a large global scale at a low cost. The second commonality is that all three of these businesses generate most of their revenue from outside their home country by scaling globally through their use of technology. Companies in tech-enabled sectors mitigate some of the largest constraints to profitability. By using intelligent machines to perform tasks, companies avoid the impact of the aging labor force and the increasing cost of labor. Automation can also address quality and reliability concerns by providing precision and consistency with little marginal costs. The success of these companies is not necessarily achieved by inventing new products but improving existing products and processes that will shift consumer demand and spending. Learning from the success of existing tech-enabled companies, three Megatrends have been identified – intelligent machines, genetic science & biotech and 5G – poised to benefit from the next generation of technology. Megatrends not only have an economic impact on a global scale but also transform the way we live. One Megatrend has revolutionized available treatments for heart disease, the leading cause of death globally. High-risk heart patients are often prescribed to undergo open heart surgery, which is associated with a long and painful recovery. Side effects include scarring, the risk of neurological complications and even stroke. Intelligent machines can help patients avoid this painful and risky surgical option. Robot-assisted surgery (RAS) allows a surgeon to use a specialized robotic system to perform minimally invasive surgery. The robotic arms use fine instruments to make small, key-hole size incisions which yields precise results. Patients can return to work and activity within 10 days of surgery with low risk of complications and infections.

Patients no longer need to travel to far away locations to access the best treatment options. Next-generation connectivity is transforming healthcare by offering patients the option of remote surgery.Before the deployment of 5G, remote surgery using wireless networks was impossible due to the lag time between input and output. The delay, which can range from a quarter of a second up to two seconds, could be harmful or even fatal to the patient. Now, 5G’s latency is reduced to an almost instantaneous two milliseconds between medical devices, making remote surgery possible. Some inherited diseases, however, do not respond well to drug and surgical treatment. Recently, biotechnology companies developed “gene therapy” that could treat a range of genetic diseases including congenital heart defects. Gene therapy can even prevent diseases by correcting defects at the DNA level, and treatment is personalized for the individual patient. While this option remains extremely expensive, it can offer substantial savings by curing chronic conditions that would otherwise require costly lifelong treatments. The technology behind intelligent machines, next-generation connectivity, and genetic science positions companies in these Megatrends to be successful globally. As top decision-makers in governments and corporations around the world prepare to address some of the most important issues facing the global community at the World Economic Forum, Megatrends will be the source of many solutions. Challenges arising from issues such as globalization and climate change can be mitigated by technology-enabled solutions encapsulated in Megatrends. Intelligent machines have capabilities that can help make businesses more resilient in the face of global shocks, while genetic science and biotechnology breakthroughs can help make the world a more sustainable and healthier place. The digital transformation rendered by next-generation connectivity will also facilitate a new even more interconnected phase of globalization.Investors should consider including companies that benefit from Megatrends in their portfolios. Finding transformational companies will require an approach that looks at how businesses generate their revenue rather than where they are located. Investors can participate and benefit from innovation and technology-driven change in the global economy by pursuing a Megatrends-oriented approach to building a portfolio. (The author Timothy Horsburgh is Portfolio Manager & Director of Research & Nuomin Huang, Research Analyst at Zephyr Waterfield Megatrends Fund)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)