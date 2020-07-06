Investigation of Fatal Drive-By Shooting on Daniel Felipe Delgado

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Wilmington: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Area Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the drive-by shooting death of 19-year-old Daniel Felipe Delgado.

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Daniel Felipe Delgado was driving eastbound Pacific Coast Highway near Drumm Avenue when a vehicle with unknown suspect(s) drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking Delgado.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported Delgado to a local hospital. Medical staff attempted to revive Delgado, however he died from his injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as an unknown make/model dark silver in color.

At this time, the detectives do not have any leads as to the suspect’s identity and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detectives Tiffin and Coffee, Harbor Area Detectives, at (310)726-7884 or (310)726-7887.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE