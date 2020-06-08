Investigation Into Shooting Incident At 9930 Algiers Road Houston

Houston TX, (STL.News) Police are investigating the shooting of two men at 9930 Algiers Road about 6:20 p.m. on Friday (June 5).

The victims, 21 and 25, were transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detecties B. Salazar and A. Williams reported:

The two victims and a third man, 22, were sitting inside a vehicle parked in the driveway at the above address. A white, four-door sedan stopped and a black male got out and fired at three men, striking two of them. The suspect then fled.

There is no known motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

