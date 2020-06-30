Investigation Into Shooting At 7825 Cook Road by Houston Police

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two men at 7825 Cook Road about 1:15 a.m. today.

The victims, Talon LeBlanc, 22, and Leandrew Bradley, 35, were transported to area hospitals in critical and stable condition, respectively.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers L. Kauffman and G. Black reported:

Messrs. LeBlanc and Bradley met in a parking lot at the above address to complete a narcotics transaction. After both men got out of their vehicles and greeted each other, Bradley struck LeBlanc in the face. Two unknown suspects then came out from behind parked cars and fired multiple shots at both men. LeBlanc was struck in the face and Bradley was struck in the abdomen,. Paramedics transported both men to area hospitals.

The suspects are described only as black males.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE