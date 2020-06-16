Investigation Into Fatal Crash At 3500 South Loop East Houston

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 3500 South Loop East (South Interstate Highway 610 East) about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday (June 14).

The identity of the victim, a pedestrian, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Uribe and Officer V. Garcia reported:

The driver of a gray Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on the main lanes of the South Loop East when the victim attempted to cross the lanes of the freeway. The victim was initially struck by the Camry and then by at least three additional vehicles, a white Cadillac CTS, a green Saturn Vue and a green Lexus LS460.

The drivers of all four vehicles stopped and called 9-1-1 to report the crash. None of the drivers showed signs of intoxication and were questioned and released at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

