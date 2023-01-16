InvesTech startup Octanom Tech launches AI-backed trading solutions platform

Octanom Tech, an InvesTech startup, has launched its first artificial intelligence-backed platform, Hedged, that will provide investment and trading solutions to retail investors.Octanom Tech is a technology firm, building platforms in the financial market space and aims to be “India’s largest retail movement” for traders and investors. Retail participation in the Indian capital market has risen multifold in the last couple of years and the trend is expected to continue in the near term.‘Hedged’ will give traders hedged options trades, powered by a combination of proprietary algorithms.Its in-built Nifty crash meter — the only predictive tool of its kind — will forecast the onset of a crash or an up move before it happens, and help investors position their portfolios accordingly, the tech start-up said in a release.The platform also offers curated micro-sized investment funds with built-in hedges to protect investors’ wealth from market volatility.

With a view to provide relevant information on trading and investment, the application also offers ‘Hedged TV’ which will provide tailored information and learning.“More than 50% of Indians’ savings are tied up in bank deposits, which has a huge opportunity cost due to suboptimal returns. India is a ripe market that is primed for a growth spurt and I think it’s about time that our people, our home-grown investors, become active participants and integral beneficiaries of this incredible growth story that is in the making,” said Rahul Ghose, founder and CEO of Octanom Tech, while launching the application.While fund managers and investment bankers have access to technology that can aid their decision-making process, Octanom plans to bring this tech to retail traders and investors.The company plans to disrupt the online retail trading space with three similar revolutionary platforms over the next two years in India and in the US.The Hedged app is available on the Google Play Store, and will be available on the Apple App store later this month.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of the Economic Times)