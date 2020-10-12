Invesco Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, October 27, at 6:55 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143

International: 1-210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 866-373-4994

International: 1-203-369-0274

The replay will be removed after November 10, 2020.

