Intuit Launches Omnichannel Sales Platform QuickBooks Commerce

QuickBooks Commerce gives small businesses access to millions of new customers

Open platform creates single hub for preferred marketplaces and business solutions; sales from Amazon, Squarespace, ShopKeep reconcile within QuickBooks’ technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (STL.News) Today, Intuit launched QuickBooks Commerce, a business management platform to help small businesses attract and sell to new customers across multiple channels and ultimately grow their business. QuickBooks Commerce is the central hub that small businesses have been looking for — where they can access multiple sales channels, integrate existing ones, manage orders and fulfillment, sync inventory across online and offline channels, avoid stockouts and get profitability insights.

“Attracting and managing customers across multiple sales touchpoints is vital to small business survival — especially now,” said Alex Chriss, EVP and GM of QuickBooks. “Meeting customers where they are is the new expectation, but small businesses are not set up or resourced to manage this complexity effectively. QuickBooks Commerce helps small businesses grow by helping them sell across more channels while reducing the time they spend on operations.”

QuickBooks Commerce arrives when small businesses need it most. For product-based business (PBBs) to thrive, they must support how their customers want to shop, whether in-store, online, or across multiple digital marketplaces — all in real-time. For most small businesses, keeping track of multiple channels is overwhelming and hard to manage. A recent study found that 87% of small businesses that will open in the next 12 months will be online or a combination of online and offline, yet 84% of PBBs selling in multiple channels still reconcile inventory using pen and paper or spreadsheets. Fifty percent are afraid to add another channel because of the operational complexity. In a recent survey, 76% of small businesses said that they would love to have a one-stop shop from which they could manage everything related to their business finances.

QuickBooks Commerce is an open platform, so small businesses can integrate existing channels while expanding to new ones and have it all managed within QuickBooks. QuickBooks Commerce connects with marketplaces, websites and sales system providers to provide a diverse array of options suited to the needs of all small business owners— no matter where they sell. E-commerce partners will cover a wide range of online and in-person sales options, including collaborations with Amazon, ShopKeep, and Squarespace.

QuickBooks Commerce will make it easier for both existing and new sellers, including brick-and-mortar businesses, to sell on Amazon’s store, reducing complexity in managing their sales. Sellers using Amazon’s fulfillment capabilities to sell in the Amazon store or on other e-commerce websites can use QuickBooks to manage their cross-channel sales so they can focus on growing their business.

“The small and medium businesses that sell in our store are incredibly important to Amazon and our customers, and we’re on track this year to invest $18B in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people to help them succeed, ” said Abhi Tiwari, Director, Multi-Channel Fulfillment, Amazon. “We welcome efforts from companies like Intuit that give selling partners using Multi-Channel Fulfillment even more options to grow their business on and off Amazon.”

“ShopKeep is a cloud-connected point-of-sale and commerce platform that empowers independent merchants to thrive in the modern economy by providing them with the tools to intelligently manage and grow their businesses,” said Michael DeSimone, Chief Executive Officer at ShopKeep. “Especially today, our customers must be in a position to serve their customers wherever and however they wish to engage: in-store, online, and via third party retail marketplaces and online ordering services. Partnering with QuickBooks Commerce enables our customers to easily manage and consolidate order management and fulfillment across all of these channels.”

“Squarespace is an all-in-one website and e-commerce platform for anyone to build a standout brand and sell online,” said Natalie Gibralter, VP of Commerce at Squarespace. “Our partnership will allow businesses selling across multiple channels to quickly set up a premium e-commerce website that is fully integrated with QuickBooks Commerce, providing an easy way to manage complexities in a single centralized interface.”

When used in QuickBooks Online and with the rest of QuickBooks’ suite of tools, QuickBooks Commerce becomes the one-stop shop small businesses need — a comprehensive digital platform to centrally run and manage their business.

For more information, find out here: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/quickbooks-commerce/.