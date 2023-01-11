Introducing Civilization Network, the Gate to DEFI – Presale Live Token Listing January 23

press release

PRESS RELEASE. In the crypto world, 2022 was one of the most challenging years. In the wake of the FTX bankruptcy, users lost trust in centralized exchanges and began to question the security of client funds stored on centralized exchanges. Most of the top exchanges, including Binance, had been affected by a wave of mistrust.

There is a desire of the community to keep funds securely in their wallets, without interference from third parties. Moreover, they want to invest in a variety of tools with the same speed and commissions as centralized platforms. Perhaps now is the perfect time to start something new, since Uniswap and MakerDAO entered the market after a long crypto winter and changed the cryptocurrency industry forever.

About the project:

A decentralized ecosystem was introduced by Civilization Network at the end of 2022 that incorporated over 25 well-known cryptocurrencies in addition to stock market trading. The Civilization ecosystem differs from its main competitors, such as Revolut, in that it is decentralized and does not store customer funds. Additionally, Treasury liquidity is fully transparent.

Civilization Network has the lowest commissions in the world today – 0.01%, which is lower than any CeFi or DeFi exchange.

Marketing:

This project was developed in advance and deliberately selected for this time period. Since all products were ready beforehand and the application had already passed the AppStore test, it is now available for download on iOS devices. As per the founders, now is the appropriate time to introduce the replacement of centralized services, to challenge payment giants such as Visa and MasterCard, and to demonstrate rapid growth during the market reversal following a long crypto-winter. Within three days of the project’s launch, more than 35,000 people had registered. The audience is growing rapidly in many regions, including Asia, North and South America, Europe, and Africa.

As outlined in the plan, advertising will be displayed in all known locations around the globe in the coming days. The company also intends to purchase advertising at sports events, bus stickers in London, subway advertising, and other forms of advertising.

When the project starts:

As of January 23, 2023, tokens will be available on at least two exchanges, including Civilization Network’s own application. As the project continues to expand globally, it is estimated that it will reach a target audience of two million by the summer of 2023. As a result of the project, the problem of currency transfers and blocking could be solved, and SWIFT could be replaced.

Pre-registration is possible at the website or via telegram messenger.





