IntoCell enters development and license option agreement with ADC Therapeutics

“We are pleased to be collaborating with ADC Therapeutics, one of the leading companies in the ADC area. We hope to leverage ADC Therapeutics’ experience with the development and commercialization of its own ADC ZYNLONTA. IntoCell’s linker is highly stable and soluble, and our modified payload has the potential to substantially improve the therapeutic window of various payload classes. We are excited to see how our drug-linker technologies will perform with ADC Therapeutics’ antibodies.” said Tae Kyo Park, Founder and CEO of IntoCell.