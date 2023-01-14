Crypto

Internet Computer (ICP) Rises 12.51%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

January 14, 2023
Alexander Graham

Internet Computer (ICP) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the Smart Contracts has added 12.51% to $4.96.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Internet Computer a moderate volatility rank of 35, placing it in the bottom 35% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ICP’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Internet Computer price is trading above resistance. With support at $4.3 and resistance set at $4.58. This leaves Internet Computer out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

