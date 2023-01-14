Internet Computer (ICP) Rises 12.51%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Internet Computer (ICP) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the Smart Contracts has added 12.51% to $4.96.

InvestorsObserver is giving Internet Computer a 35 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Internet Computer!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Internet Computer a moderate volatility rank of 35, placing it in the bottom 35% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ICP’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Internet Computer price is trading above resistance. With support at $4.3 and resistance set at $4.58. This leaves Internet Computer out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter