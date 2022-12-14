InterGlobe stock price down 0.77 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . fell 0.77 per cent to Rs 2014.55 at 01:56PM hours (IST) on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 2,701 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.55 crore till 01:56PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of -18.5, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at -12.94.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 0.0 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2038.85 and a low of Rs 2012.3 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 2282.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 1513.3.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.88.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 1834.41 on December 14, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 1833.32. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 65.44. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 31-Mar-2022, promoters held 74.77 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 19.17 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 4.01 per cent.