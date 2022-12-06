InterGlobe shares up 2.55% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 2.55 per cent up in Wednesday’s trade at 10:10AM (IST). Around 19,998 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 1940.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2009.0 and Rs 1940.0, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 2282.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 1513.3.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. stood at Rs 76511.59 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 12852.29 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 1.28 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 13018.81 crore and down 121.64 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 5798.73 crore.

The net loss for latest quarter stood at Rs 1583.33 crore, up 10.29 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 31-Mar-2022, DIIs held 4.58 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 16.72 per cent and the promoters 38.17 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of -18.22 and a price-to-book ratio of -12.94. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. belongs to the Airlines industry.