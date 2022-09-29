InterGlobe shares up 1.09% as Sensex rises

Shares of . gained 1.09 per cent to Rs 1837.15 in Thursday’s session as of 11:37AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 201.29 points higher at 56799.57.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 2379.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 1513.3 on NSE. Around 7245 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:37AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 1830.95 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1844.0 and Rs 1822.45 during the session so far. The counter quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of -17.44, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs -105.18 and price to book value (PB) of -12.94, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 0.0.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 74.77 per cent stake in the company as of September 29, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 19.17 per cent and 3.73 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 70646.09 crore, the company operates in the Airlines industry. For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 13018.81 crore, up 58.62 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 8207.46 crore and up 310.66 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net loss of Rs 1064.26 crore for the latest quarter, down 66.47 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 39.7. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.