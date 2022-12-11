InterGlobe shares rise 1.83 per cent in Monday's trading session

Shares of . rose 1.83 per cent to Rs 2028.5 in Monday’s trade as of 10:00AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18466.75, down 29.85 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 1991.95 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 1513.3 and a high of Rs 2282.25. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 77838.79 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 9,461 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at -18.53 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs -109.01 per share and -12.94 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 0.0.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 12852.29 crore, down 121.64 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 10.29 per cent YoY growth in net loss at Rs 1583.33 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Monday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.