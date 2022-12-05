InterGlobe shares rise 1.1% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 1940.8 on BSE at 10:10AM (IST) on Tuesday, up 1.1 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1513.3 and a high of Rs 2282.25.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 7,826 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:10AM (IST).

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 74854.99 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of -17.82, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at -12.94. Return on equity (ROE) was at 0.0 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 213 stocks traded in the green, while 287 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 74.77 per cent in the InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. as of 31-Mar-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 19.17 per cent and 4.01 per cent, respectively.