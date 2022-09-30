InterGlobe share price up 0.59 per cent

Shares of . traded 0.59 per cent up at Rs 1838.05 at around 12:33PM (IST) on Friday. The stock had closed at Rs 1827.25 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 815.68 points higher at 57225.64 around the same time.

The scrip has declined 9.1 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has slipped -4.69 per cent during the same period.

The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 2379.0 and the 52-week low price at Rs 1513.3.

Trading volume on the counter stood at 4,310 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, an EPS value of -105.18 and a price-to-book value of -12.94. In the Nifty50 pack, 40 stocks traded in the green, while 10 stocks were in the red.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 74.77 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while foreign institutional investors and mutual funds’ ownership stood at 19.17 per cent and 3.73 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 13018.81 crore, up 58.62 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 8207.46 crore and up 310.66 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3170.25 crore. The company reported net loss of Rs 1064.26 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators



The MACD signalled a bearish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.