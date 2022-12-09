InterGlobe declines 0.47% as Sensex slides

Shares of . traded at Rs 2010.35 on BSE at 02:06PM (IST) on Friday, down 0.47 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1513.3 and a high of Rs 2282.25.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 12,875 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 02:06PM (IST).

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 77459.32 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of -18.44, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at -12.94. Return on equity (ROE) was at 0.0 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 123 stocks traded in the green, while 377 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.88.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 38.17 per cent in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. as of 31-Mar-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 16.72 per cent and 4.58 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 1835.37 on December 09, while the 50-DMA was at 1821.71. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.