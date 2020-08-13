Intercontinental Exchange Announces the Election of Caroline Silver to the ICE Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Caroline Silver as a new Director effective August 13, 2020. She fills a newly created seat on the Board.

Ms. Silver served as Managing Director and Partner of Moelis & Company, an independent advisory firm, from 2009 until January 2020. She currently serves as an advisory partner at Moelis. Prior to joining Moelis, Ms. Silver held investment banking roles at global institutions such as Merrill Lynch (now Bank of America Merrill Lynch) and Morgan Stanley.

Ms. Silver has also been appointed to serve on the board of directors of ICE Clear Europe, one of ICE’s subsidiaries. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons PLC and serves on the Board of Directors of BUPA and Meggitt PLC.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Caroline to ICE, and I am confident that the depth and breadth of her leadership and financial industry experience will benefit our company in many ways,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With over 30 years of expertise in many of the areas in which we are engaged, Caroline will provide unique knowledge and counsel to our company in the months and years ahead.”

“I look forward to working with Jeff, the ICE management team and my colleagues on the Board of Directors as the company begins its third decade,” Ms. Silver said. “As innovation and technology continue to transform the financial services industry, with an array of broad and diverse opportunities ahead, this is an extraordinary time to join this extraordinary company.”

Ms. Silver earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Durham University, England and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.