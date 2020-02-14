Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Daily Trading Volume for Sugar Futures

ATLANTA & NEW YORK & LONDON (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced record trading volume for its sugar futures contracts.

ICE Sugar No. 11 Futures traded a record 542,699 contracts on February 12, 2020, 29% more than the previous record of 419,822 on September 12, 2018. ICE Sugar No. 11 Futures is the world benchmark contract for raw sugar and trades on ICE Futures U.S.

ICE White Sugar Futures traded a record 44,095 contracts on February 12, 2020, up 11% over the previous record of 39,617 on August 29, 2018. ICE White Sugar Futures trade on ICE Futures Europe and is the global benchmark for the pricing of physical white sugar.

ICE is the world’s leading marketplace for soft agricultural futures and options markets, including coffee, cocoa, cotton, sugar and frozen concentrated orange juice, as well as UK feed wheat futures and options, and the leading canola futures contract.