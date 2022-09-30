Instead of buying, should you short Gold this Diwali?

New Delhi: Gold prices have remained under pressure in both International and domestic markets lately. Despite the much-buzzed festive season in India, the second largest consumer of the yellow metal, prices have remained subdued.

Gold, which is considered as a hedge against inflation, has retreated about 20 per cent from its peak at the global spectrum, whereas the bullion in the Indian market has been struggling to hold even Rs 50,000 for at least the last 10 sessions.

Dwarfing the weekly dips, the non-yielding bullion was also bound for a sixth consecutive monthly drop, as the initial signs suggest. Gold is losing its shine and status as a tool to evade the tough times amid the rate hikes and recession buzz.

Multiple headwinds including strength in the US dollar, rising bond yields on the back of interest rate hikes and hawkish commentary from the US Fed is denting the bullion’s appeal.

Ravindra V Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said that gold has been trading lower, tumbling as the US Fed turns hawk. The Fed vows to remain aggressive over rate hikes in order to tame inflation, he said.

Adding to it, Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddhiSiddhi Bullions (RSBL) said that the key reason for hurting the bullion market is the stronger dollar which is getting safe haven appeal and appreciation against all currencies.



“The US economy is better placed than other economies, so large institutional investors have been allocating their funds in US treasuries, which in turn is making the dollar stronger and bullion weaker,” he said.

Is the worst over?

Traders and investors are boggling if the worst is over for the gold or is there is more downside awaited in the yellow metal. Analysts said that there is not relief for gold, till there is steep correction in the US dollar, making gold attractive again.

“Global growth worries, high inflation and geopolitical tension might keep a floor to the price, a sustained-up move can be seen only if the US currency corrects significantly,” said Rao.

With the current economic situation of stagflation – rising inflation and stagnant growth, and gold-breaking important support of $1,675, the next downside target is $1,620 and $1,580, Kothari said, while suggesting the key levels of support.

In domestic terms, it might stretch down to Rs 48,500 to Rs 48,000, he added, while giving an outlook for the Indian markets.

Should you short gold this Diwali?

Buying gold on festivals like ‘Diwali’, ‘Dhanteras‘ and others is considered auspicious in the Indian traditions and that is why gold prices move up during the festive season. Experts suggest that it’s a good time to accumulate gold for the long run.

Gold around Rs 49,000 is very attractive for long-term investment as the downside is very limited from these levels, RSBL’s Kothari said. “Festivals should be used as buying opportunities for double gains in one year.”

Others said that considering the global uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions and recessionary fears, gold is a must to have in any portfolio. However, correction and volatility in the short term can not be ruled out.

“From an investment perspective it’s a good time to add gold as it has significantly corrected and is approaching the support levels,” said Rao. “Timing the market is not a good idea and staggered buying would be a good strategy for investment.”

