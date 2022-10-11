INSTANT VIEW: Bank of England to start buying inflation-linked bonds



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England acted again on Tuesday to stem a collapse in Britain’s 2.1 trillion pound ($2.31 trillion) government bond market by announcing a move to purchase inflation-linked debt until the end of this week.

The announcement comes a few hours before Britain will attempt to sell 900 million pounds of a linker due in 2051 and follows another sharp selloff in UK bond markets on Monday.

MARKET REACTION:

FOREX: was down 0.3% at $1.1028

BONDS: The announcement came before the UK gilt market opened.

COMMENTS:

HOLGER SCHMIEDING, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BERENBERG, LONDON

“The Bank of England has demonstrated with its recent temporary pivot that they are highly aware of market volatility and they are able to dampen it. So, I expect the interventions to work.

“But the need for them to intervene is a sign of how unsettled UK markets are in the wake of Trussonomics.

“It is a bit of a surprise (buying linkers).

“But they might intervene in various parts of the markets that are unsettled and that is partly a reflection of how the rate the exposure of major players.”