Insolation Energy IPO subscribed 183 times

The initial public offering (IPO) by solar panel manufacturing company Insolation Energy (INA) was subscribed 183.07 times on the last day of the auction process yesterday. The IPO received bids worth Rs 4,057.07 crore against the IPO size of Rs 22.16 crore.

The IPO of Insolation Energy, which opened for subscription on Monday, closed on Thursday.

The issue attracted bids for 1,06,76,49,000 shares against the issue size of 58,32,000 shares. The NII category (including QIB) subscribed 150.02 times, while the RII category subscribed 235.55 times.



QIB investors have placed bids worth Rs 72.48 crore in the IPO, which includes bids from leading banks, foreign institutional investors, domestic AIFs and fund houses, the company said in a release.

The HNI investors placed bids of Rs 1,506.05 crore in the IPO. Around 2,17,415 forms have been received in the RII category, amounting to Rs 2,478.53 crores, it said.

Manish Gupta, chairman of Insolation Energy, said “the company is overwhelmed by the confidence of the investors shown on us. We are committed to perform and try to match the expectation of our investors. The company will be among top 10 Solar brands in India both in terms of capacity and sales in next two years.”

