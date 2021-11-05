Washington Governor appoints Allyson Zipp

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of Allyson Zipp to the Thurston County Superior Court. She replaces Judge Erik Price, who Inslee recently appointed to the Court of Appeals.

Zipp has worked in the Torts Division of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office since 2014, where she currently serves as a division Section Chief. She previously served as a deputy solicitor general in the Attorney General’s Solicitor General’s Office from 2009 to 2012. In addition, Zipp’s tenure at the Attorney General’s Office has included significant management and budget responsibilities, and she has demonstrated the ability to implement organizational change to improve overall operations. From 2012 to 2014, Zipp was an assistant counsel at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. She began her legal career as a judicial law clerk to former Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst.

In the community, Zipp has volunteered with Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services and served on the organization’s board of directors. Zipp has also made multiple presentations in various continuing legal education programs in recent years.

“Through her career, Allyson has obtained a breadth of outstanding experience—from complex litigation to regulatory compliance,” said Inslee. “And she has demonstrated excellence throughout her career. I am thrilled that Allyson is continuing her career in public service.”

Zipp earned her bachelor’s degree from Colgate University. She earned her law degree at the University of Washington School of Law.