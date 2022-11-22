Inox Green Energy: Will D-St witness this debutant's disappointment amid strong listings?

Inox Green Energy Services is expected to make a muted debut on the bourses on Wednesday following weak grey market responses after a flat trading on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the renewable energy player was exchanging hands at par or at marginal discount in the unofficial market ahead of its listing. There are not many deals taking place, said the dealers.

Analysts tracking the grey market said low subscription levels, large dependency on the parent company, muted financial performance and increasing losses leave little excitement among investors.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart is expected to be a muted listing due to the negative P/E, lower-than-expected subscription numbers and the lack of activity in the grey market.

It has been incurring losses in the last two years, so the issue is priced at a negative P/E, and according to the IPO objective, the IPO amount will be used to pay off liabilities, he added. “We had assigned an ‘avoid’ rating to the issue.”

Incorporated in 2012, Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major wind power operation and maintenance service providers in India. The company is a subsidiary of .

It has presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu with long-term operations and maintenance contracts, ranging between 5 and 20 years.

Ravi Singh, Vice-president and Head of Research, Share India, said the issue received a muted tepid response during the bidding process. “We expect the company to get listed with a discount of around up to 5%.”

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities, also expects a muted listing after a low subscription level led by difficult operations in the segment, muted financial performance and high dependence on the parent company.

The company’s Rs 740 crore-IPO was sold in the range of Rs 61-65 per share, and received tepid investor response, subscribing only 1.55 times between November 11 and 15.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.05 times while the ones for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retailers were subscribed 47% and 4.7 times, respectively.

