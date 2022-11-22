Inox Green Energy Services makes a tepid D-Street debut, lists at 8% discount

New Delhi: Inox Green Energy Services listed at a discount of 8% at Rs 60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the issue price of Rs 65, marking a muted debut on Dalal Street.

The renewable energy player debuted at a discount of 7% per cent at Rs 60.5 as against the given issue price on BSE.

Last heard, ahead of its listing, the shares of Green were exchanging hands at a marginal discount in the grey market.

Incorporated in 2012, Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major wind power operation and maintenance service providers within India. The company is a subsidiary of .

The company has a presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which has long term operations and maintenance contracts, which range between 5 to 20 years.

The company’s Rs 740 crore-IPO was sold in the range of Rs 61-65 per share, and received a tepid investor response. It was subscribed only 1.55 times between November 11-15.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.05 times while the ones reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retailers were subscribed 47% and 4.7 times, respectively.

