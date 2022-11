Mumbai: Inox Green Energy Services made a tepid stock market debut on Wednesday with the stock listing at 7% below its IPO price.

The stock was listed at ?60.50 against the issue price of ?65 and closed 9% lower at ?59.10.

The company‘s ?740 crore IPO was sold in the range of ?61-65 per share between November 11 and 15.

It was subscribed 1.55 times. While retail investors bid for 4.7 times the allotted shares, only 50% of the high net-worth individuals’ portion was subscribed.