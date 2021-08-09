Innovative State-of-the-art Casino Games to Watch Out For in 2021

(STL.News) For avid online gamers, nothing quite comes close to the thrill of experiencing what a new game or casino has to offer. Operators are always striving to bring the next best thing to their customers. This has worked out quite well for the most part but there will always be expectations for more.

The past year was very challenging, to say the least. Despite this, the iGaming sector still enjoyed a boom. That was more of an adjustment rather than a leap forward, especially in terms of innovation. A lot of that was paused to make room for recovery and growth in other aspects. 2021 is a different story. This year, several amazing titles have been launched. Each had something refreshing to offer. That is undeniable. However, we are mostly interested in the ones that dared to take things further by incorporating the latest and greatest technologies.

As it turns out, there are quite a number of these already available or are set to go live soon. The ones that caught out attention include:

Evolution Craps

Craps are finally taking a massive step forward. Even though the game has been quite popular in the online space, it barely advanced from when online gaming become a thing. Evolution has finally pushed it to the next level with the launch of Evolution Craps. It has been a long time coming, but now we finally have a live craps game. People who love this game could not ask for anything more than that.

Being able to play craps live presents a whole new of enjoying the game online. Evolution announced the game in November 2020, but it shot up in popularity this year. It manages to stay true to its roots while leveraging modern technology to enhance the experience. With this version, the game is not only easier to learn but also much more engaging to play.

Piggy Riches Megaways

When two of the world’s most renowned casino game developers join forces, something good must come out of it. Right? That is exactly what happened Red Tiger Gaming and NetEnt recently came together. Piggy Riches Megaways, the game that came from this partnership, is an amazing 6-reel slot that features a whopping 117,649 ways to win.

The slot title is essentially a reworked version of the class Piggy Riches slot games. However, it still manages to pack enough punch to make it feel like a completely new game. It has additional features that add a ton of value to the gameplay. Moreover, the gameplay mechanics, as well as the graphics, could not be any better in 2021. That makes you wonder what else the two companies may be cooking up.

Monkey in the Bank

If you are looking for the ultimate slot experience in 2021, the Monkey in the Bank casino game will certainly appeal to you. To begin with, it is built using the latest and greatest tech from Cadillac Jack. This means that it packs several amazing features that are designed to keep you engaged right from the moment you log on.

Perhaps the most notable aspects of this game are its fancy themes and impeccably well-designed characters. Moreover, it lets players in on several cash rewards. The game’s 94.64% RTP is quite reasonable. Most players will have no complaints about it. But that is not all. For those who love to compete for the big prizes, there is a jackpot win and lots of winning opportunities. That is made possible through the easily accessible bonus feature.

eSports Slots

This is not a specific title but rather a new genre of casino games that are going to shake up the gambling sector. They essentially incorporate the skill-based eSports activities that have taken the world by a storm into slots. This is a very innovative take, and we are very excited to see how it all takes shape.

Already, popular game developers have begun working on games that fit this description. For instance, SG Digital released a trailer for Jackpot Wars. If that is anything to go by, it will be a very solid game. Still, we might have to wait for a bit before we see more of those titles. It is a patent-pending concept and must go through all the necessary steps before release.

Even More to Come

Online gambling has come a long way. We already have so much to enjoy right now, but there is always room for improvement. Fortunately, gambling operators are known for being very aggressive when it comes to integrating new technologies. Big moves are already being made in the AR and VR spaces. Lots of games have integrated these.

Even AI and machine learning are slowly creeping into the online casino experience. In most cases, it results in better player adventures. Other aspects such as safety, security, and more robust payment systems are also slowly getting big boosts.