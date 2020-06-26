Innovative Software That Is Transforming Vital Business Functions

(STL.News) As the digital era is upon us, our everyday lives have radically simplified. As a result of incredibly innovative software solutions, businesses are also able to take advantage of efficient solutions that streamline and streamline core business functions. Therefore, if you are wondering how to welcome innovation into your business, the following innovative solutions can boost vital functions and offer several alluring benefits.

Employee Tracking

No doubt, tracking employee hours is vital. However, if you have been following your employees with traditional paper time-sheets, it is quite likely you already know the downfalls. From challenging to identify errors, to how easily they can be neglected and misplaced. Not to mention the turmoil of how exceptionally time-consuming traditional time-sheets are.

Luckily, employee time tracking software solutions such as online time-sheets will radically transform this core function. This innovative software is exceptionally affordable, and it will also drastically reduce errors. In addition to this, welcoming this innovation will optimize your businesses payroll system, reduce unplanned absences, maximize productivity, enhance simplicity, and make generating analytical reports a one-click effort.

Accounting Systems

Accounting can be an undeniable nightmare for businesses of any size and in any industry. You will need to know how your business is doing financially. However, traditional accounting can be quite a nightmarish paper trail. Online accounting systems will dramatically reduce the effort by minimizing errors and offering seamless methods of recording invoices.

There are quite a few different accounting systems out there, which is why you will need to evaluate your options and ensure added features and functions are available. Some options will offer free trials, while others won’t. Once you have found the right accounting system to manage your finances, you won’t have to spend all your time counting sales as you will be able to invest your focus back into making more sales.

Internal Communication Software

Every business should have one central place where the team can communicate, although not many companies have implemented such a place. Such software platforms act similar to social media platforms, although they aim to enhance internal communications dramatically. The best platforms will offer channels for each project and a general channel where the entire team can discuss business-related discussion. Each member of the team should also have a direct messaging option.

Implementing the use of a platform to enhance internal communications will ensure project details are never lost again. Your team will be able to keep all information in one secure place. You may also be able to integrate various business software solutions into your internal communication platform to unify your team and keep everyone on the same page.

Call Automation

Every business needs to leave a number available for customers to phone and place queries, among other things. However, things get a bit sticky when calls start flowing in, and the line becomes overwhelmed. What’s more, it does not sit well with customers if they are left on hold for lengthy periods of time, and it is even worse when customer calls don’t get answered.

With call automation solutions, businesses can redirect calls to the mobile phones of employees. Each phone call will be answered automatically before being welcomed by a virtual management layer. Customer calls will then leap to the mobile phones of select employees. Customers will contact the main contact line, and the call will hop to where it needs to be. This software solution will boost customer care along with customer satisfaction as calls will never again be neglected.

Email Management

One of the most prominent ills in the digital era is the excess of unwanted mails. While communication may have become such a simple and effortless task, every business feels as though it is drowning in emails. Rather than spend hours sifting through emails, deleting spam, pondering over promotions, and wondering when you will ever reach a point where emails no longer haunt you, it would be best if you considered making use of email management software.

Missed emails can hinder businesses understandably, while unwanted emails consume valuable time. This useful software will automatically tag your emails and resurface essential mails. Resurfacing mails means you won’t ever neglect a vital email and you will be aware if you have not received a response within days. Therefore, you won’t ever have to endure the annoyance of searching for an unanswered mail again as the software will keep you up to date. This innovative software is affordable and quite effortless to implement.