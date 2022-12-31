Innova (INN) Falls 0.31%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Innova (INN) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has dropped 30.91% to $0.04835096728.

InvestorsObserver is giving Innova a 87 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Innova!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Innova a high volatility rank of 87, placing it in the top 13% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

INN’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Innova price is well positioned going forward. With support at $0.0297521081622238 and resistance at $0.0570492287035579. This leaves Innova with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

