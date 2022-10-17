Inmate sentenced for bribery charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.” Smith conspired with a correctional officer to smuggle in tobacco products on multiple occasions. In exchange for the tobacco products, Smith used a third party to send cash to the correctional officer via CashApp.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Find the related case here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndwv/pr/former-corrections-officer-admits-bribery-charges