Inmate Pleads Guilty to Possessing Weapon at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Artemas Roberts, 42, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, pleaded guilty today to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 6, 2022, FCI McDowell staff conducted a random visual search of Roberts. Staff found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” and several doses of a substance that Roberts admitted was suboxone. The shank was a sharpened metal medical scalpel with a plastic handle, and was designed and intended to be used as a weapon. Roberts admitted to possessing the shank and the suboxone, and further admitted that he did not have a prescription for the suboxone.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:22-cr-143.

###