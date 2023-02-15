Inmate Pleads Guilty to Possessing Weapon at FCI Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Matthew Jackson, 27, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, pleaded guilty today to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 3, 2022, a FCI Beckley staff member conducted a pat-down search of Jackson and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in Jackson’s underwear. The shank was a piece of metal, approximately 5 inches long, sharpened at one end and with a cloth handle on the other end fashioned from an institution-issued t-shirt. Jackson admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon..

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:22-cr-232.

