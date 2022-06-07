Inmate Charged with Murder at Federal Correctional Complex

Federal Inmate Charged with Murder at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana

(STL.News) A federal grand jury returned an indictment today, charging a federal inmate with first degree murder.

According to court documents, on January 12, 2019, Lawrence Taylor, 41, was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, when he killed another individual by stabbing him multiple times in the neck, face, chest and elsewhere with a metal weapon.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Taylor will make his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Indiana before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at a later date.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney James M. Warden, who is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today