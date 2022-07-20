Inmate admits to murder, sentenced to 15 years

An inmate previously housed at United States Penitentiary Hazleton was sentenced yesterday to 15 years after admitting to second degree murder in a 2012 death of another inmate, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Michael Owle, 33, pled guilty to aiding and abetting second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of inmate Anthony M. Dallas. Owle, along with Ruben Laurel, 43, repeatedly stabbed and cut Dallas, killing him on August 29, 2012, at USP Hazleton in Preston County. Dallas suffered nearly 50 stab wounds, wounding him in the heart, lungs, and liver. Another inmate also suffered injuries during the attack but survived.

Laurel was sentenced to 25 years of incarceration on July 11, 2022.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today