Ingham County Woman Wins $80,000 Playing Michigan Lottery

Waterford, Michigan (STL.News) Winning $80,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Gems instant game online left an Ingham County woman in a “state of shock.”

“Triple Gems is one of my favorite online games to play,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “Winning $80,000 was a different kind of feeling. It was like a calm came over me.

“I showed my daughter my phone right after I won, and she couldn’t believe it. We started celebrating right away. It’s such a relief and brings me so much happiness to know I can do so much for my family.”

With her winnings, the player plans to share with family, pay some bills, and then save the remainder.

