Ingham County Woman Wins $150,000 Playing Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) An Ingham County woman was speechless after winning $150,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash Buster Towers instant game online.

“I wasn’t expecting to win big, so I had my eye on the smaller prizes,” said the 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was thinking I was going to hit $50, not $150,000!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, share with family, and then save the remainder.

“It’s an awesome feeling to win. I was speechless that night and I still am. It hasn’t hit me yet that I won such a huge amount,” the player said.

