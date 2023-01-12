Infosys Q3 Results: Profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 6,586 crore; FY23 revenue guidance raised to 16-16.5%

Infosys on Thursday reported a 20.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 to Rs 38,318 crore. Consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 13.4% on year to Rs 6,586 crore.The topline was higher than the ET NOW poll estimate of Rs 37,965 crore, while the bottomline was in line with the expected Rs 6,550 crore.The Bengaluru-based software major surprised the Street by raising its constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance for the current financial year to 16-16.5% from 15-16% earlier. Most analysts had expected the company to retain its revenue growth guidance. However, Infosys retained its operating margin guidance for FY23 at 21-22%.In the December quarter, constant currency revenue growth was strong at 13.7% on year, and 2.4% sequentially. Despite the quarter being a seasonally weak one for the sector, Infosys won deals worth $3.3 billion, the strongest in the last eight quarters.

“Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys. “As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients.”“Operating margins in Q3 remained resilient due to cost optimization benefits which offset the impact of seasonal weakness in operating parameters,” said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer. “Attrition reduced meaningfully during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near-term,” he added. Margin has dipped by 200 basis points on year, but largely stable sequentially.The attrition rate for Infosys dipped to 24.3% on a 12-month trailing basis, from 27.1% quarter ago.Constant currency growth for the digital business revenue was 21.7% YoY, and digital made for 62.9% of the total revenues in the December quarter, compared with 58.5% a year ago. Financial services vertical growth was the slowest for Infosys in the third quarter. Revenue growth was just 2.2% YoY. Energy & Utilities and manufacturing verticals reported strong sales growth of 21% and 29%, respectively.Geography-wise, both North America and Europe did well for the company in the last quarter. Revenue growth in North America was 10% on year, and for Europe at 13.6%. But the Street will look for more clarity on the demand environment in these markets and pricing trends. Street will also want the management to throw a little more colour on the optimism that drove an upside revision in the guidance.In the third quarter, Infosys added 2 clients in the $50 million basket, and about 13 in the $10 million basket. net added 1,627 employees in the December quarter when peer Tata Consultancy Services saw a drop in the net additions. As of December 31, the total headcount stood at 346,845.