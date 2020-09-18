Informational: Federal Court arraignments | USAO-MT

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on Sept. 15 was:

Jordan Paul Owens, 20, of Evergreen, on charges of false statement in firearms transaction. If convicted of the most serious crime, Owens faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Owens was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the Case. Pacer case reference. 20-29.

William Allen Rorvik, 39, of Missoula, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Rorvik faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Rorvik was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Highway Patrol, and Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-23.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on Sept. 15 was:

Dakoda Blu Wade Iron Shirt, 27, of Browning, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Iron Shirt faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release. Iron Shirt was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and Big Sky Safe Trails Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-68.

Taylor Gardipee Walker, 22, of Harlem, on charges of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious crime, Walker faces a maximum eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Walker was released pending further proceedings. The FBI and Fort Belknap Law Enforcement investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-54.

Brian John Loven, 41, of Missoula, on charges of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft. If convicted of the most serious crime, Loven faces a maximum five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Loven was released pending further proceedings. The FBI and Great Falls Police Department investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-33.

Kathleen Elizabeth Francis, 53, of Lewistown; Amber Rachelle Carr, 35, of Lewistown; and Shirley Ann Adcock, 73, of Bakersfield, CA, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, the defendants face a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release. All defendants were released pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-53.

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Sept. 14 was:

Eric Richard Morrow, 36, of Jordan, on charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted of the most serious crime, Morrow faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Morrow was detained pending further proceedings. The U.S. Postal Service investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-97.

Appearing on Sept. 15 was:

Melvin Louis Weasel Boy, 46, Billings, on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted of the most serious crime, Weasel Boy faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release. Weasel Boy was released pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-62.

Appearing on Sept. 17 was:

Dale Lee Musgrave, 50, of Pompeys Pillar, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to submit false statements in mine records, false statements in mine records and false statement. If convicted of the most serious crime, Musgrave faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 19-159.

Robert James Miller, 49, of Billings, and Isabellita Anne Isis, 43, of Billings, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, the defendants face a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. The defendants were released pending further proceedings. The FBI Western Transnational Organized Crime Task Force and Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-96.

Leland Thomas Ash Jr., 26, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Ash faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Ash was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-87.

Gregory William Knows His Gun, 37, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Knows His Gun faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Knows His Gun was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-93.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE