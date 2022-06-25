Informational: Federal Court arraignments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on June 23 was:

Trevor John Glumbik, 34, of Billings, on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. If convicted of the most serious crime, Glumbik faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. Glumbik was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the crime. PACER case reference. 22-68.

Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on June 22 was:

Raymond Lee Toulouse, 37, of Great Falls, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Tuolouse faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Toulouse was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-71.

David Lawrence Bernach, 59, of Billings, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth and distribution of meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Bernach faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Bernach was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-66.

Michael Romie Cervantes, 48, of Fresno, California, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Cervantes faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Cervantes was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-02.

Appearing on June 21 was:

Mark Jay Albrecht, 65, of Gillette, Wyoming, on charges of false statement. If convicted of the most serious crime, Albrecht faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Albrecht was released pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-41.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on June 21 was:

Jorge Allejandro Orellana-Banegas, 23, and Jose Eugenio Banegas-Torres, 38, both of Honduras, on charges of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and transportation of illegal aliens. If convicted of the most serious crime, the defendants face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $25Informational, Federal Court 0,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The defendants were detained pending further proceedings. The U.S. Border Patrol investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-47.

