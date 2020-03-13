Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris and pleading not guilty on March 11 was:

Roderick Kale Ledford, 38, of Great Falls, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Ledford faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Ledford was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Great Falls Police Department investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-23.

Appearing on March 10 and pleading not guilty was:

Don Fred Baldwin, 47, of Merced, CA, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, use of communications facility in causing and facilitating the commission of felonies. If convicted of the most serious crime, Baldwin faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Baldwin was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI, Merced Police Department and Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law and Justice investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-05.

Appearing on March 9 and pleading not guilty was:

Jennifer Lee Marie Walkingeagle, 29, of Wolf Point, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. If convicted of the most serious crime, Walkingeagle faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. Walkingeagle was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI, Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law and Justice and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-15.

Charles Clark, 26, of Wolf Point, on charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted of the most serious crime, Clark faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release. Clark was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI and Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law and Justice investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-20.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE