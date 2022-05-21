Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on May 20 was:

Devin Farley, 40, of Missoula, on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, distribution of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted of the most serious crime, Farley faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the conspiracy and drug possession charges and a mandatory minimum five years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the firearm charge.

Farley was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-23.

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on May 19 was:

Darnell Lee Not Afraid, 37, of Pryor, on charges of assault on federal officer and possession of firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted of the most serious crime, Not Afraid faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the assault charge and a mandatory minimum five years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the firearms charge. Not Afraid was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-44.

Appearing on May 16 was:

Brian Keith Maston, 52, unknown address, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and illegal possession of a machine gun. If convicted of the most serious crime, Maston faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the drug charges and a mandatory minimum 30 years to life in prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release for the charge of possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Maston was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today