Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on Aug. 17 was:

Jarod Barton Schwab, 33, of Missoula, on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted of the most serious crime, Schwab faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Schwab was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI, Missoula Police Department and Northwest Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. Pacer case reference. 20-34.

Appearing on Aug. 20 was:

Krystal Ann Bouldin, 47, of Missoula, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Bouldin faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release. Bouldin was released pending further proceedings. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-33.

Dylan Cole Martin, 23, of Bozeman, on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. If convicted of the most serious crime, Martin faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. Martin was released pending further proceedings. The Missouri River Drug Task Force, Montana Department of Criminal Investigation, FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-17.

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Aug. 20 was:

Donald Ray Gardner, 57, of Lodge Grass, on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact. If convicted of the most serious crime, Gardner faces a maximum life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release. Gardner was released pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-70.

Darrell Dean Fisher, 35, of Lame Deer, on charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury of a dating partner and strangulation. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fisher faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Fisher was released pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-71.

