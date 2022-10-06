Info Edge shares rise 1.02% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the Info Edge (India) Ltd. traded at Rs 3990.6 on BSE at 10:35AM (IST) on Thursday, up 1.02 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 3314.0 and a high of Rs 7462.95.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 6,567 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:35AM (IST).

The stock of

(India) Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 50952.6 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 3.99, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 3.37. Return on equity (ROE) was at 74.0 per cent, according to exchange data.



In the BSE500 pack, 430 stocks traded in the green, while 71 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 38.11 per cent in the Info Edge (India) Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 32.72 per cent and 16.37 per cent, respectively.